National Bagel Day

January 15, 2024 — Changed at 11 h 39 min on January 2, 2024
Reading time: 1 min
SEAWAY NEWS
Comment count:
National Bagel Day

January 15th is National Bagel Day.

Bagels – there’s something immensely satisfying about biting into a chewy, doughy bagel, or popping one in the toaster for a crunchy and satisfying snack, which is why we weren’t surprised to find out that there’s a whole day dedicated to their deliciousness.

National Bagel Day pays homage to this dense and delectable bread, celebrating the diverse range of bagels now available and the history of a type of bread that is over 600 years old! Salmon, cream cheese, salad, peanut butter, banana, and chocolate spread – there are thousands of possible toppings that you can put on a bagel to take it from day to night, breakfast to lunch and a snack to dinner but one thing must always stay the same – the bagel must be round.

Share a picture with us in the comments section! 

Share this article

Suggested articles

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria
COVID-19 News

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria

This story has been updated with additional information. ALEXANDRIA, Ontario - According to Ontario's Ministry of Health, one case of COVID-19 has been detected in Alexandria. The…

National Dress Up Your Pet Day
A&E Plus

National Dress Up Your Pet Day

January 14th is National Dress Up Your Pet Day. National Dress Up Your Pet Day is a celebration of fashion for all of those little furry friends. With patience and careful…

National Sticker Day
A&E Plus

National Sticker Day

January 13th is National Sticker Day. National Sticker Day is a day to celebrate all things related to stickers, from the custom made to the everyday label. Every sticker…