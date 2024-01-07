January 7th is National Bobblehead Day.

Those fun, oversized head-bobbing collectibles that make any shelf or desk instantly more entertaining with their quirky, caricatured charm.

Take me out to the ball game! Take me out the fun! Buy me some peanuts and … bobbleheads? That’s right! Bobblehead day is when we celebrate the fantastic development that are bobblehead dolls! Whether you’re buying them for your favorite baseball team, or one of those commemorative presidential bobbleheads, National Bobblehead Day is your opportunity to get out there and learn a bit about these iconic toys history!

Share a picture with us in the comments section!