National Good Samaritan Day

March 13th is National Good Samaritan Day.

National Good Samaritan Day is celebrated on March 13 each year. It gives people an additional chance to practice selflessness and encourage kindness towards others. The word “samaritan” dates back to Biblical passages, referencing a person who took pity on a stranger. Good Samaritan Day was established in response to he death of Catherine (Kitty) Genovese, who was killed in New York, a little distance from her own home. It is believed that Kitty would have lived if others had stepped in during the attack.

