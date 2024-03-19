National Let’s Laugh Day

March 19, 2024
March 19th is National Let’s Laugh Day.

Laughter boosts mood, relieves stress, and strengthens relationships. So, don’t forget to laugh often and spread joy wherever you go!

Some people believe that laughter truly is the best medicine! And the purpose of National Let’s Laugh Day is simply to bring out the best in everyone by reminding them to laugh together. This day acts as a siren call to encourage everyone to bring out their giggles, chuckles, howls, roars and guffaws because taking things too seriously just can’t be tolerated on such a day. It’s time to enjoy National Let’s Laugh Day!

