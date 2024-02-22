February 22nd is National Margarita Day.

Transport yourself to a sunny beach with this delicious, refreshing drink that perfectly blends sweet and sour flavors. Cheers!

It may be hard to believe, but a drink exists that embodies the very essence of joviality, the patron saint of fun, and the joyous expression of life at its absolute best. That drink is the Margarita!

On a hot day while gathering with friends, it’s hard to find something better to bring everyone together than a pitcher of this tasty refreshment.

Share a story with us in the comments section!