March 21st is National Single Parent Day.

Ever tried raising kids? Single Parents’ Day celebrates those brave, stoical people that do it on their own, and in many cases without a safety net.

Most single parents didn’t intend to be single parents when they started. Single parenthood usually comes about due to unfortunate and stressful events. Raising children even with two parents can be hard work, so take a moment to applaud those people who, usually through no fault of their own, are having to fly solo.

Children of single parents include Julia Roberts, Bradley Wiggins and Adele, so it’s clearly possible for single parents to raise very talented, high-achieving people. Despite this, there is still a stigma attached to single-parent families. This is a real shame.

So if you’re the child of a single parent, use this day to show them how much you appreciate all their hard work!

