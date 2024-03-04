March 4th is National Sons Day.

They may be mischievous at times, but their infectious laughter and boundless energy make every day an adventure.

Having a son can certainly be an amazing gift in life! To experience holding a baby boy, raising him up, or teaching him how to become a man is an honor and a privilege that parents have. And even people who may not have a son in a genetic manner can certainly still celebrate this day, because this day celebrates the little boys of the world who are growing up, or have grown up, to become amazing men.

Now it’s time for National Sons Day!

Share a story with us in the comments section!