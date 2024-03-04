National Sons Day

March 4, 2024 — Changed at 14 h 51 min on January 4, 2024
Reading time: 30 s
SEAWAY NEWS
Comment count:
National Sons Day

March 4th is National Sons Day.

They may be mischievous at times, but their infectious laughter and boundless energy make every day an adventure.

Having a son can certainly be an amazing gift in life! To experience holding a baby boy, raising him up, or teaching him how to become a man is an honor and a privilege that parents have. And even people who may not have a son in a genetic manner can certainly still celebrate this day, because this day celebrates the little boys of the world who are growing up, or have grown up, to become amazing men.

Now it’s time for National Sons Day!

Share a story with us in the comments section! 

Share this article

Suggested articles

National Missing Persons Day
A&E Plus

National Missing Persons Day

February 3rd is National Missing Persons Day. Shining a light on unheard stories, advocating for those lost and building awareness for missing individuals. Each year,…

A&E Plus

Community Events, February 28

CORNWALL SENIOR CITIZENS’ BRIDGE CLUB (age 50+) invites you to play Duplicate Bridge on Monday and Friday afternoons 12:30pm at the Benson Center. ACBL sanctioned Club.…

Community Events February 14, 2024.
A&E Plus

Community Events February 14, 2024.

CORNWALL SENIOR CITIZENS' BRIDGE CLUB (age 50+) invites you to play Duplicate Bridge on Monday and Friday afternoons 12:30pm at the Benson Center.  ACBL sanctioned Club.…