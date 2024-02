February 26th is National Tell A Fairy Tale Day.

Once upon a time, magical stories of princesses, knights, and talking animals filled our hearts with wonder and imagination.

Gather round the fire, and make yourselves comfortable… National Tell A Fairy Tale Day is all about exploring myths and stories, old and new. From grim(m) tales to urban legends, tap the dark corners of your subconscious and see what you find…

Share a story with us in the comments section!