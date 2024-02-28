National Tooth Fairy Day

February 28, 2024
SEAWAY NEWS
National Tooth Fairy Day

February 28th is National Tooth Fairy Day.

Have you heard of the little visitor who brings treats to kids while they sleep? She’s sparkly, sneaky, and always on the hunt for lost teeth!

In many cultures around the world, various traditions around the tooth fairy are celebrated! The tooth fairy herself (or himself–as the verdict is still out on whether this spirit is male or female) has been around since at least the Middle Ages, although the exact origins are still unknown. In any case, this is certainly an iconic childhood symbol that brings joy and smiles to children all over the world.

Share a story with us in the comments section! 

