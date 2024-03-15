POP IN THIS WEEKEND!

To submit your event email: jmayer@seawaynews.media

KNIGHTS OF COLUMBUS 755 IRISH STEW, Sun., March 17 from 4-7pm. Live Entertainment starts at 2:30pm. Tickets 613-932-7600. Take-outs available.

ST-PATRICK’S DAY CELEBRATION at the ANAF club 14 Marlborough, N. on Sat. March 16. Music from 3-7. Info: 613 938 5020.

EUCHRE TOURNAMENT MARCH 16 St. Matthews Church Hall, 15 Memorial Square, Ingleside. 10am-3:30pm (meal at noon included) cash prizes, free door prize, 50/50 draw, Lone Hand Club, free refreshments. Adults only. Pre-registration and partner required. Sponsored by the 50+ Community Club – info Betty Wheeler 613-984-1431.

SALVATION ARMY 175 BROCKVILLE: Spring & Easter Craft Fair. Sat, Mar 16 from 10am-4pm non-perishable food item for the food bank please. Info: Mariette 613-361-2214 or MarietteF50@gmail.com, Christina 613-342-5211 x3 christinabulgin@salvationarmy.ca

INGLESIDE LONG SAULT LOST VILLAGES LION’S CLUB presents Gal’s spring Fling 2024. Fri March 15 at the South Stormont Township Hall from 6-9pm. Info. Sharon at 613-577-0818 or Community Living Stormont County at 613-938-9550.

HOP INTO SPRING CRAFT AND ART SHOW Sat, March 16. 9 am–2 pm. Knox-St. Paul’s United Church 800- 12th Street E.

ROYAL CANADIAN LEGION Fish and Chips. Every Friday from 4:30-6:30pm. Take out or eat in. Order: 613-933-2362.

CORNWALL TOWNSHIP LIONS CLUB BONVILLE Breakfast every Sunday 8-noon. Info: Roly 613-932-9396.

ST PATRICK’S DAY TEA AND BAKE SALE sponsored by St Columban Catholic Women’s League held at St Columban Activity Room, upstairs at the Agape on Sat. March 16 from 12-2 pm.Gift Basket and Draw.