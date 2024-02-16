ROYAL CANADIAN LEGION Fish and Chips. Every Friday from 4:30-6:30pm. Take out or eat in. Order: 613-933-2362.

CORNWALL TOWNSHIP LIONS CLUB BONVILLE. Breakfast every Sunday 8-noon. Info: Roly 613-932-9396.

SEAWAY FIBROMYALGIA GROUP. Aqua Fitness Group @Cornwall Aquatic Center every Tuesday & Friday from 12pm-1pm. Info: Denise 613-662-5003; Theresa 613-662-8713 seawayfmgroup@gmail.com

SDG AND HISTORICAL ORGANIZATIONS. Heritage Fair. Feb. 17, 2024. 9am-4pm at Cornwall Square, 2nd floor.

THE 50+ COMMUNITY CLUB hosting its monthly Euchre on Sat. Feb. 17, 2024 St. Matthews Church,15 Memorial Square, Ingleside. 12pm start. Info Betty 613-984-1431.

SALVATION ARMY 175 BROCKVILLE: Spring & Easter craft fair. Sat, Mar 16, 2024. 10am-4pm non-perishable food item for the food bank please. More info: Mariette 613-361-2214 or MarietteF50@gmail.com, Christina 613-342-5211 x3 christinabulgin@salvationarmy.ca

ROYAL CANADIAN LEGION Fish and Chips. Tous les vendredis de 16h30 à 18h30. A emporter ou à consommer sur place. Commander : 613-933-2362.

CORNWALL TOWNSHIP LIONS CLUB BONVILLE. Petit déjeuner tous les dimanches de 8 à midi. Info : Roly 613-932-9396.

GROUPE DE FIBROMYALGIE DE LA VOIE MARITIME. Aqua Fitness Group @Cornwall Aquatic Center tous les mardis et vendredis de 12 h à 13 h. Info : Denise 613-662-5003 ; Theresa 613-662-8713 seawayfmgroup@gmail.com

SDG ET ORGANISATIONS HISTORIQUES. Foire du patrimoine. Le 17 février 2024. De 9 h à 16 h au Cornwall Square, 2e étage.

THE 50+ COMMUNITY CLUB organise son Euchre mensuel le sam. Matthews Church, 15 Memorial Square, Ingleside. Début à 12 h. Info Betty 613-984-1431.

SALVATION ARMY 175 BROCKVILLE: Foire artisanale du printemps et de Pâques. Sam, 16 Mar, 2024. De 10 h à 16 h, articles non périssables pour la banque alimentaire. Plus d’info : Mariette 613-361-2214 ou MarietteF50@gmail.com, Christina 613-342-5211 x3 christinabulgin@salvationarmy.ca