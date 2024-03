March 14th is Popcorn Lover’s Day.

A healthy, gluten-free and GMO-free snack that contains some protein, popcorn has been a favorite of North Americans for more than 100 years and its popularity has grown throughout the world in recent years. Now, Popcorn Lover’s Day is here to encourage people to remember what an incredibly tasty and convenient snack popcorn really is!

