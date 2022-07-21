Ruby Tuesday Dixie Band Performance

July 21, 2022 — Changed at 15 h 07 min on July 20, 2022
Reading time: 1 min
The Ruby Tuesday Dixie Band
Ruby Tuesday Dixie Band Performance
Carole Mundy (Trombone/Leader), Barb Hunter (Trumpet), Chris Heath (Tenor Saxophone), Ken Johns (Clarinet/Vocals), Claude Champagne (Banjo/Vocals), Judy Hart (Electric Bass/Vocals), Dan White (Drums) (Photo : The Ruby Tuesday Dixie Band)

 

CORNWALL, Ontario – The Ruby Tuesday Dixie Band will be performing a free outdoor concert on Tuesday, August 9, 2022 at 7:00 p.m. for Arts in the Park, Lions Club Bandshell in Lamoureux Park.

Performing together over 20 years, this group has become return performers to many summer venues in Eastern Ontario. The 7 members of the group have migrated to Dixie Jazz music from many other genres, including classical, rock and big band jazz. In addition to being excellent musicians, 3 of the members are featured in vocals.

“We play traditional Dixieland songs, both original and contemporary arrangements and other great standards, all of which are just plain toe-tapping music”, says Carole Mundy, leader of the Band. We are always adding new songs to our repertoire and this year is no exception.

“It’s so much fun playing this New Orleans style of music. All of our audiences enjoy the familiar songs as much as we do!”

