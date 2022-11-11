Russell Rocks Announces Christmas Food Drive Concert Series

Russell Rocks, a non-profit organization that raises funds for our community, presents “Christmas Food Drive” through the Foodbank. This is the first of many fundraising concerts in our series this year’. This event was created to bring our community together through music and a good time. Grab your friends, grab your loved ones, and grab your tickets and get ready for great night of music!

We will be rocking alongside local talent:

Jevon Rudder Band – http://www.jevonrudder.com/

Rainwater Whiskey – www.rainwaterwhiskey.com

Sticks n Stones – https://www.sticksnstonesband.com

Sharon Cardiff – https://sharoncardiff.com/

This event needs local sponsors so thank you to all involved and are helping make this event happen again.

The event is pleased to announce that the proceeds will go to support the Christmas Dinner Drive at Good Neighbour’s Food Bank in Embrun.

Tickets available on Eventbrite.

See you there! This is a 19 plus event