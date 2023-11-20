The Amalgame Theatre Company invites you to attend the reading of the “MUSÉE IMAGINAIRE DE L’ONTARIO FRANÇAIS”, which will be presented on November 25 at the Cornwall Public Library as well as simultaneously broadcast on zoom.

Free tickets are available through our website https://lamalgamedesarts.ca/

Welcome to the Musée Imaginaire de l’Ontario français. Today, we embark on an extraordinary journey through the history of a determined people, a nation that has courageously preserved its heritage and culture for more than four centuries.

On this guided tour, we invite you to open your mind, let yourself be carried away by these incredible stories, understand what animated this nation, and feel the soul and pride of French Ontario. You will discover a people who have forcefully proclaimed, “We are here to stay.”

The play will be read and performed by par Abigail Fontaine, Alain St-Arnaud, Nancye Labrecque, Carol Boileau, Danielle Duplantie, Victor Dupuis, Marie-Claude Lepage, Gabrielle Dignard, José Martin, Jean-Guy Pepin, Denise Therriault, Pauline Lanneville, Murielle Bourdeau ,produced and directed by Mario Gagnon