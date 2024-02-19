The Sheepdogs bring their Backyard Boogie tour to the Aultsville Theatre Wednesday March 27 with special guest Daniel Romano’s Outfit.

Cornwall, ON – Breaking away from the well-trodden path of major cities and bustling music hubs, The Sheepdogs are on a cross Canada tour that will bring their electrifying live show to the heart of communities often overlooked by touring musicians. As a testament to their commitment to music lovers who’ve grown accustomed to traveling long distances to catch a live concert, the band’s tour spotlights many towns and places that rarely grace the tour schedules of renowned artists. With dates in Ontario, Manitoba, Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia and rural Quebec, the tour reaffirms The Sheepdogs’ dedication to their fanbase, promising unforgettable nights of rock ‘n’ roll magic.

“We’re a band from Saskatoon, so we are no strangers to having to travel to bigger cities to see concerts. Because of this, it’s always been a mission for this band to not just play the big cities, but smaller cities and towns across this nation as well. From our experience, this is where some of the biggest music fans live. You shouldn’t be denied live music in your hometown, just because you don’t live in a major city.”

The Sheepdogs’ latest studio release, Outta Sight, has garnered international acclaim and was nominated for Rock Album of the Year at the 2023 JUNO Awards. The band has notably maintained a single in the Top 20 for an impressive 62 consecutive.: “Keep On Loving You”, and “Rock and Roll (Ain’t No Simple Thing)” from the band’s 2021 EP No Simple Thing, and “Find The Truth” from their latest effort Outta Sight 2023. They have played over 145 shows internationally in the past year, including numerous trips around North America, the UK, Europe and Australia. The quintessential quintet are currently on tour in Europe where they enjoyed an incredibly successful tour in 2022, bringing people together in a celebration of rock & roll and good times with their signature ‘guitarmonies’ and killer live shows. The tour sees the band hitting up 15 countries before heading back to Canada for a well-deserved break.

Welland, Ontario rockers Daniel Romano’s Outfit kick off the show in celebration of their new album Too Hot To Sleep, out March 1 on You’ve Changed Records. The 10-track scorcher is simultaneously a transcendent document of the spirit, and a swaggering, street level blast of power-pop and Rolling Stone’s derived rock ‘n’ roll.

