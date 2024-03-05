March 5th is Unique Names Day.

Exploring monikers that stand out from the crowd, those names that instantly spark conversations and make introductions memorable.

Every year lists come out to herald the most popular baby names. Celebrities are famous for giving their children unique names. Moon, Apple, North are just a few that are easily recalled. Names are important as they help to create our identity to the world and to ourselves. Unique Names Day takes a moment in the year to celebrate those who have these interesting names.

