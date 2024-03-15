World Sleep Day

March 15, 2024 — Changed at 9 h 14 min on January 10, 2024
March 15th is World Sleep Day.

Sleep may seem like such a normal aspect of life that it might seem silly to even talk about it! It can be one of the most banal, underrated aspects of people’s lives. But for those who have recurring sleep problems, getting enough sleep can be a real challenge and affect everything else in life.

World Sleep Day aims to consider and aid those who have sleep problems. It is useful for educating people all over the world about the importance of sleep, as well as changing the way people view and experience sleep by giving them valuable resources to help them in their daily lives.

