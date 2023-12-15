YOUR WEEKLY HOROSCOPE

WEEK OF DECEMBER 17 TO 23, 2023

The luckiest signs this week: Taurus, Gemini and Cancer

ARIES

As the year draws to a close, fatigue could get the best of you. Eat healthy to keep up your strength and boost your energy. That way, you’ll be able to enjoy your holidays to the fullest.

TAURUS

This festive season, suggest that the whole family go somewhere magical. Promptly book flights and hotels and make other arrangements so you can enjoy an enchanting holiday.

GEMINI

Don’t put things off until the last minute, whether it’s work or preparing for a party. Try to release the tension and enjoy the present moment. Remember that perfection isn’t necessary.

CANCER

You could organize a gift exchange among your colleagues. When it comes to family, you’ll be pleasantly surprised to discover that everyone has accepted your invitation and that there will be more of you together than expected.

LEO

Your boss will be extremely demanding before going on vacation. You’ll have a lot of responsibilities to take care of, and some of the people who were supposed to help you will be absent.

VIRGO

Give yourself some time to sort out what’s bothering you to help free your mind. Afterwards, have fun and go on an adventure. You can strengthen your romantic relationship by paying more attention to it.

LIBRA

Your boss will unexpectedly give you new responsibilities at work, which will seem to constitute a form of promotion accompanied by a pay raise. You’ll find success by taking risks and exploring the unknown.

SCORPIO

If you’re single, you’ll meet new people in the run-up to the festive season. Your charm and diplomacy will enable you to iron out a family dispute and make the holiday season more serene.

SAGITTARIUS

You’ll have to deal with last-minute changes this week. The planned festivities will take place at your home, so you’ll have lots of preparations on your plate. You must be tactful and delicate with certain family members.

CAPRICORN

You’ll be in the limelight in one way or another. At work, you’ll receive well-deserved recognition. If you’re in a romantic relationship, now is the time to make a marriage proposal.

AQUARIUS

Despite your desire to stay on budget, your generosity will take over and cause you to give gifts to everyone close to you. Fortunately, your hard work will be generously rewarded, covering this unanticipated expense.

PISCES

You’ll shine this week and put a smile on everyone’s face. Be careful when you travel. You may consider purchasing a car as a Christmas present for yourself.