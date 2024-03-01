YOUR WEEKLY HOROSCOPE

WEEK OF MARCH 3 TO 9, 2024

The luckiest signs this week: Aquarius, Pisces and Aries

ARIES

You may get the idea to broaden your intellect and spirituality through education. If you have young children on spring break, you’ll be pleasantly surprised to discover the joys of spending time with them.

TAURUS

This is a good week to apply for a loan or renegotiate your mortgage. You’ll find a lasting solution to your financial problems without sacrificing your comfort. You’ll be able to smile and enjoy life once again.

GEMINI

You’ll have a heavy workload this week due to many clients, all of whom will turn out to be very lucrative. If you’re single, you could meet your soulmate at an event with friends.

CANCER

Take the time you need to think about certain projects. Carefully verify the details and negotiate beneficial terms. In your relationship, small gestures will positively impact harmony and intimacy.

LEO

Moving requires meticulous planning. You must take the first steps and assess the work required. You’ll feel a special pride in arranging your space to your liking, both at work and at home.

VIRGO

You must prioritize your health this week. You’ll start a new diet that will improve your quality of life and boost your self-esteem. Your perseverance and commitment to yourself will pay off and your achievements will be the proof.

LIBRA

Critical minds are gravitating around you. You’ll need to develop solid arguments to confront them. You could set yourself apart by clearly expressing what others are thinking in online forums.

SCORPIO

You could receive an unexpected amount of money, a refund or an adjustment of some kind. In your relationship, you could be made to wait or postpone a date you were excited about.

SAGITTARIUS

Don’t rush into any decisions, especially when it comes to money or relationships. As you contemplate new beginnings, various elements will slow your progress, teaching you the value of patience.

CAPRICORN

You may start questioning your career or love life. You’ll think about making changes. You have a yearning for a better quality of life, which will become stronger. This will encourage you to make room for it.

AQUARIUS

This week will be marked by a major clean-up, whether at home or work. An orderly environment will help you clear your mind. Family and good friends will lend you a helping hand, earning your eternal gratitude.

PISCES

If you’re still trying to set your career path, you could have an epiphany which could prompt you to take on a new challenge in line with your aspirations. Change brings abundance. Keep the door open to new opportunities.