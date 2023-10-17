The Encore Education Centre held an open house and on Saturday, October 14, 23 at their new location, 800 Twelfth St. E in the Knox St. Paul Church Building.

The open house included not only look at the new location, but a fall program preview of the special interest and academic courses being offered. The Encore Education Centre offers a range of courses, from the 2 session long, ‘Royal Anecdotes of the Kings and Queens of Great Britain’ to a talk about the JFK assassination and there’s also a 7 session course for ordinary people who wish to write their life stories as a gift to their children and this one doesn’t include a focus on spelling or grammar,- they merely want to help people share their stories.

There’s courses for dealing with low back pain, the ‘World of Travel’ course will demystify post Covid travel and introduce helpful travel apps and gadgets. Reverend Connor Longaphie offers a talk on his experiences as a Canadian living in Kenya, the culture shock and social complexities. Most courses range from $20 to $75 based on the length, however some courses are offered at no cost such as the Cornwall Police Services ‘Fraud Scams and Identity Theft’

“Scams are on the rise and we want to increase education.” Said board member Duncan McPhee. Duncan can also be found teaching the intricate rules to the exciting card game known as ‘Auction 45’s’; sometimes called a variety of names from ‘120’ to ‘Growl’ or ‘Maw’; this Irish card game is a east coast classic.

For more information check out www.encorecornwall.com.