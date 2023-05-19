FREE 4-Week Daycare Worker Training

Starting Monday, June 19, 2023

Tri-County Literacy Council’s mission is to help adults in our community develop skills to be successful in the workplace. On June 19th, we will offer a FREE in-person Daycare Training. The 4-week program will run Monday to Thursday, from 1 to 4 p.m., allowing the possibility of students to connect and network with individuals in the field. Topics of study will include:

Children’s developmental stages

Behavioral issues

Meal and lesson planning

Daycare rules and regulations

Children’s rights

Students will also benefit from meeting a variety of guest speakers in the field such as a local dietician and early years specialists, to explore further educational opportunities. A representative from the City of Cornwall will explain how to start a home daycare center. Tina Lauzon, a previous student from the program, mentioned “This is a great opportunity to help you prepare for a job and to learn valuable knowledge of the field… It’s a fun learning environment and the people make you feel welcome. This training also made me aware of other community programs and offers, as well as how to go about opening my home daycare.”

To register for this innovative training, call Tri-County Literacy at 613-932-7161.