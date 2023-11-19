Honorary Diploma nominations now open at St. Lawrence College

St. Lawrence College (SLC) is now accepting nominations from the public for Honorary Diplomas, which are awarded by the St. Lawrence College Board of Governors each year at spring Convocation ceremonies in Kingston, Brockville, and Cornwall.

Honorary Diplomas are conferred in each community by the College to individuals or organizations that demonstrate incredible community engagement, leadership, innovation, and integrity. Recipients are chosen because they are an inspiration to SLC students, alumni, and communities. 2023 Cornwall recipient was Dr. Natavarlal Shah, Physician, Cornwall. “Recognizing and honouring the people working to make positive impacts in our communities is such a great part of Convocation,” said Glenn Vollebregt, SLC President and CEO. “At this transitional period in their lives, it’s inspiring for our students to see community leaders who have pursued greatness in their work, volunteer efforts, and creative pursuits.”

To nominate someone deserving of this honour, complete the form at www.stlawrencecollege.ca/forms/honorary-diploma-nomination-form. Nominations for 2024 will be open for consideration by the SLC Board of Governors until January 31, 2023.

