Islamic Heritage Month Celebrated at Cornwall Public Library

Many members of the Islamic community in Cornwall gathered at the library to celebrate Islamic Heritage Month on Saturday, October 29, 2022. Islamic Heritage Month was established by the Canadian Government in 2007. The focus of this event is to reflect, celebrate, and learn about the faith of Islam and contributions made to Canadian society by the Muslim community.

Visitors were invited to share refreshments in the upstairs programming room where there were informational displays and presentations taking place throughout the afternoon. In the youth section of the library a craft table was set up where children could colour themed pictures, make paper lanterns, and have their face painted by a henna artist.

The event was organized by the Cornwall Islamic Foundation, a school that offers on-campus online learning for students who want to memorize and understand the Quran as well as prepare for secondary and post-secondary studies.

Cornwall Islamic Foundation was founded by Dr. Hussain, a family physician who migrated to Canada in 2004 and moved to Cornwall in 2017. One big focus at the school is teaching students about the importance of mutual respect for all people. This was clear from the warm welcome received by all who attended the library event to learn about Islamic heritage that day.