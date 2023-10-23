SLC Cornwall Project Management

Final semester students presented innovative ideas for a sustainable future.

The St. Lawrence College’s Shark Tank played venue to an inspiring event on October 13, 2023, as the final semester students of the Project Management postgraduate certificate program, under the expert guidance of their Lead Professor of Project Management, Saima Naqvi, presented their groundbreaking project ideas at the “Ideas in Bloom – Project Pitch Presentation event”.

What made this event truly remarkable was the distinguished guest panel, which includes: Mr. Maher Ghalayini, VP of SLC Academics, Mr. M. Owais Aziz, Faculty Professor of Health Sciences at SLC, Mr. M. Alsharqawi, Director of Public Works at Township of South Stormont, Ms. Carolyn Reed, Faculty Professor of Business at SLC.

These seven student teams displayed not only their creativity but also their unwavering commitment to creating a sustainable future, as all their projects were in alignment with the United Nations 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). Their ideas are not just about innovation; they are a testament to their dedication to building a better world through effective project management.

Let’s delve into the visionary ideas presented by each team:

Sunday Connect: This team meticulously will craft a detailed project report to highlight the benefits of introducing public transport services on Sundays by Cornwall Transit. Their project addresses the pressing need for increased mobility and accessibility while contributing to sustainable transportation solutions in the community.

Green Growth Cornwall: These students proposed a unique waste management method specifically for organic waste disposal, aimed at the Cornwall Waste Management Department. Their idea represents a significant stride towards reducing waste and promoting eco-friendly practices, aligning with global sustainability goals.

The Mindstormers: Recognizing the challenges of harsh winter seasons, this team developed a proposal for the City management to transform existing bus stops into heated shelters at few key locations within the community. Their project will not only make public transportation more appealing but also reduces energy consumption, reflecting a commitment to environmental stewardship.

Ecolearn Edu: This team envisions a dynamic learning platform that offers accessible courses related to the United Nations SDG Goals and entrepreneurship. Their project is an empowering initiative, providing individuals worldwide with the tools and knowledge to effect positive change.

Hire Me Platform: Bridging the gap between consumers and skilled trade providers, this team created a project plan that streamlines connections with the click of a button, promoting local businesses and enhancing accessibility to essential services.

Aishi – Affordable International Student Housing Initiatives: Addressing the need for affordable housing for international students in Cornwall, this team has proposed a comprehensive project report. Their endeavour aligns with the noble aspiration of making quality education accessible to all.

Health on Wheels: With a focus on alleviating the burden on the emergency department at Cornwall Community Hospital (CCH), this team put forth an innovative concept – a mobile emergency clinic staffed with medical professionals. Their project aims to prioritize medical attention for critical cases on time, ensuring the community’s well-being.

All seven student groups have garnered the support of project sponsors within the community, an encouraging sign of the potential impact of their projects. Professor Saima Naqvi, their dedicated Professor, is keen to witness these budding project managers collaborating with existing resources to tackle community issues with ingenious solutions.

The overarching goal is for these students to be recognized and sought after by organizations in need of project management expertise. Professor Saima Naqvi extends an open invitation to organizations to seek specialized assistance for their project ideas or planning.

The “Ideas in Bloom – Project Pitch Presentation” not only allowed these students to shine but also paved the way for a brighter, more sustainable future for the Cornwall community. Their innovative ideas, fuelled by their passion, are poised to leave an enduring imprint on the path to progress.