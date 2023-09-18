St. Lawrence College Announces 2023 Premier’s Awards Nominees

St. Lawrence College (SLC) is pleased to introduce this year’s nominees for Colleges Ontario’s annual Premier’s Awards. The awards recognize outstanding contributions to society from graduates of Ontario colleges. Winners will be announced, and awards will be presented at a gala held in Toronto on November 27, 2023.

The Premier’s Awards, hosted by Colleges Ontario, celebrate the achievements of Ontario college graduates in the province and throughout the world and recognize graduates in the following seven categories: Apprenticeship, Business, Community Services, Creative Arts and Design, Health Sciences, Recent Graduate, Technology.

“Every year we’re tasked with choosing just seven incredible alumni to put forward for these awards – and it’s certainly not easy!” said Elizabeth Gorman, SLC’s Director of Development and Alumni Relations. “With the talent of our alumni and the breadth of their achievements, it’s an honour to be part of this recognition of the impact of Ontario college grads.”

“Our graduates are simply amazing, and we know they go on to make a difference in the world,” said Glenn Vollebregt, SLC President and CEO. “The strength of our programs is evident when looking at this incredible group of nominees and the Premier’s Awards are a chance to showcase their contributions in their fields.”

The nominees from SLC, pictured above left to right, are:

Natalia Hanson, Veterinary Assistant, 2010, Technology: Community Services
Grant Courville, Microcomputer Engineering Technology, 1986: Technology
Ucheoma Udoha, Health Care Administration, 2022: Recent Graduate
Brenda Andress, Municipal Administration, 1991: Business
Saifullah Sanaye, Automotive Service Technician Level I, 2, 3 (2007, 2008, 2009): Apprenticeship
Amber Hultink, Paramedic, 2008: Health Sciences
Tim Warnock, Graphic Design Production, 1994: Creative Arts and Design

Read more about SLC’s nominees.

 

