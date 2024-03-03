St. Lawrence College gets top marks in annual KPI survey 

With 93.2 per cent of St. Lawrence College (SLC) graduates working within six months of graduating, SLC scored well above the provincial average of 85.8 per cent in the Key Performance Indicator (KPI) survey results, just released. The KPI survey results reflect the experience of students who graduated in the 2022-2023 academic year.



St. Lawrence College also scored well in the other KPIs:

– 83.3 per cent of St. Lawrence College graduates were satisfied or very satisfied with the quality of their education; provincially, the Graduate Satisfaction Rate was 76.8 per cent.

– Of the employers who responded, 88.9 per cent were satisfied with SLC graduates, just shy of the provincial rate of 91.8 per cent.



“SLC consistently scores well in the KPIs,” said Glenn Vollebregt, SLC President and CEO. “These results demonstrate the incredible caliber of college students and the value of a college education in Ontario, and the important role our graduates fill in meeting the workforce needs of employers and industry. They also reflect the dedication, care, and professionalism of our faculty, student success teams, and employees across the college in ensuring our students achieve their goals and successfully cross the finish line of their program.”

Provincial KPIs are gathered annually by an independent research firm for the colleges and for the Ministry of Colleges and Universities.