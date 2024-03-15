St. Lawrence College Offers Practical Nurse to Registered Nurse Bridge Programs – part of a provincial effort to upskill more nurses 

St. Lawrence College (SLC) is pleased to contribute to provincial initiatives to help Registered Practical Nurses (RPNs) become Registered Nurses (RNs) by offering two bridging programs, each with flexible online learning options to suit learner needs and schedules.



One new program, the SLC RPN to Bachelor of Science – Nursing (BScN, Honours) Bridge Program, is a comprehensive nursing education pathway that provides practicing RPNs the opportunity to complete seven bridging courses that prepares them for advanced entrance to the SLC BScN program. The program is delivered on-line with options for flexibility.

A second bridging option will begin April 1, 2024, and is offered by Colleges Ontario, via different delivery methods to provide more students. This option is fully asynchronous. Each program is outlined online for students to compare and select the one that best suits their needs.

“We’re proud to offer this flexible, advanced nursing education at SLC,” said Glenn Vollebregt, President and CEO. “Providing this educational option for practicing nurses is another important way we’re contributing to the strengthening of Ontario’s healthcare system, by helping produce skilled graduates who are equipped to provide the quality care that is needed. SLC has a long and successful history educating nurses and healthcare professionals, and we will continue evolving and working with our government to ensure our programs and training meets the needs of industry and employers.”

Admission to the SLC-offered bridging courses is available to practicing RPNs through SLC+ Continuing Education, with intakes in May, September, and January. Each of the seven part-time courses are delivered online, offering a flexible learning environment, with one course requiring one weekend of in-person labs on SLC’s Kingston campus. For information on the Colleges Ontario program, including specific courses and dates for intakes, visit the website linked below.



For detailed information click here, or email lifelonglearning@sl.on.ca. Click here for details on the Colleges Ontario bridging program.