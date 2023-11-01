Student-Teacher Duo Publishes Children’s Book “Where Does Bella Go?” 

Iroquois Public School teacher Christine Brady and budding artist Ella Parsons, a Grade 7 student at Pleasant Corners Public School (PCPS), are thrilled to announce the release of their children’s book, “Where Does Bella Go?”, published in September 2023.

Parsons, the talented illustrator, has been drawing for as long as she can remember. Having honed her skills through art classes, she is excited to share her art through this collaboration. Her goal is to attend a specialized arts program, and she views “Where Does Bella Go?” as an essential part of her admission portfolio.

Brady, the author, has been writing since childhood, with a dream to write a book that found its way back into the spotlight with three recently published books. Living on a farm, her stories often feature her own animals.

The collaboration between the two originated during Parsons’ Grade 6 year at PCPS, where Brady was Parson’s French and Art teacher. Recognizing her artistic talent, Brady approached Parsons with the idea of illustrating a children’s book. “I said yes right away,” says Parsons. “I’ve always wanted to showcase my art.”

“Where Does Bella Go?” is a fantasy story that explores the possible adventures of the real-life miniature horse, Bella, if she were to escape. The book, aimed at elementary-aged children, is filled with fun and imaginative scenarios, including a memorable karaoke scene that Parsons particularly enjoyed illustrating.

The writing process was complete when Parson’s starting the illustration process, and she used her own creative vision to illustrate the pages. The collaborative effort resulted in a beautifully crafted book with high-quality scans, self-published by Brady.

“Recognizing and nurturing students’ strengths is vital in education,” says Brady. “And Ella’s strength and passion is art. It was so rewarding to see her excitement and talent through this journey.”

The book has received positive feedback, and there are plans for readings in classrooms and libraries. The book has a presence in a local bookstore, Paper Airplane in Alexandria, and is available for purchase online on Amazon.