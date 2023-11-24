Sue Wilson Acclaimed Board Chair, Karen McAllister Acclaimed Vice-Chair at CDSBEO Annual Board Meeting

Sue Wilson, Trustee for Prescott-Russell County, has been acclaimed for a second term to the position of Chair for the Catholic District School Board of Eastern Ontario. Chair Wilson has served as Trustee since 1999, as Vice-Chair from 2020-2022, and as Chair of the Special Education Advisory Committee from 2001 to 2022.

Chair Wilson addressed trustees and senior administration at the November 21 Board Meeting.

“I would like to thank my fellow trustees for their ongoing support. I am grateful for the opportunity to serve my second term as Board Chair. We are blessed to have an amazing team, and together we continue to foster and support the children that we serve. I would like to thank my family who have supported my work as Trustee and Chair. To senior administration, your dedication and vocation as educators has always provided invaluable guidance to the trustees, and I am thankful for your ongoing leadership. It is a privilege to witness the wonderful things happening in our schools and the ongoing success of our students, and I look forward to serving another year as Board Chair.”

Karen McAllister, Trustee for Dundas County and Stormont County, was acclaimed for a second term to the position of Vice-Chair of the Board. Vice-Chair McAllister has served as CDSBEO trustee since 2006.

“I extend my heartfelt appreciation to my fellow trustees for their support, granting me the opportunity to continue in this role. It has been very rewarding and challenging, and I look forward to continuing our work together as a team to support each other, and the betterment of our students.”

The 2022-2026 CDSBEO Board of Trustees are:

Jennifer Cooney – Trustee, Lanark County

Christopher Cummings – Trustee, City of Brockville, Town of Smiths Falls, and Leeds County

Brent Laton – Trustee, Grenville County and Elizabethtown-Kitley Township

Karen McAllister – Trustee, Dundas and Stormont Counties

Donna Nielsen – Trustee, City of Cornwall and Glengarry County

Karen Torrie-Racine – Trustee, City of Cornwall and Glengarry County

Sue Wilson – Trustee, Prescott and Russell Counties

Chloe Finner – Student Trustee, 2023-2024

Brook Guindon – Associate Student Trustee, 2023-2024

Director’s Annual Report Presentation

The 2022-2023 Director’s Annual Report was also presented to the Board of Trustees at the meeting. The report highlights the many accomplishments of the Board, and reviews successes in areas such as student achievement, faith development, and program initiatives in connection to our strategic priorities.

The Director’s Annual Report is now available for viewing on the CDSBEO website (www.cdsbeo.on.ca), and the video version is available to view on the CDSBEO YouTube channel (www.youtube.com/CDSBEOVideo).

The Catholic District School Board of Eastern Ontario operates 39 elementary and 10 secondary schools across eight counties. The CDSBEO offers excellence in Catholic education through provincial-leading programs to approximately 13,600 students.