Support for those impacted by attacks on Israel

Dear UCDSB Families,

Our thoughts are with staff, students, families and community members who have been impacted by the terrorist attacks on Israeli civilians and the crisis that has unfolded. These attacks come at a time of increased antisemitism in Canada and around the world. We recognize for the Jewish community; the impacts are deeply personal and devastating.

As this situation continues to evolve it negatively affects us all and it may be especially difficult for our Jewish, Palestinian and Israeli students, their families and staff members

Please take care of yourself and those around you. If you or your child needs support, please reach out to a staff member at your school. Staff have been provided with resources to support students.