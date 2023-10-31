UCDSB Expands Special Education Support and Reading Resources 

The Upper Canada District School Board has made another significant investment in special education, allocating an additional $2.5 million in Ministry of Education funding to hire new special education teachers to support students across our district.

These new special education teachers will be allocated to schools based on need. The hiring process is in the beginning phases with the UCDSB looking to have these new staff in place by the end of November.

This new influx of support is in addition to the 19 special education teachers that were added to the system at the end of the 2022-23 school year.

“The fact that we have been able to add 44 new special education teachers over the last eight months speaks volumes about our dedication to our students,” says Jennifer Perry, Superintendent of Student Wellness and Special Education. “We know the need is there and we are working with schools, families and students to develop a circle of support for them, both at school and home, to help them to thrive.”

In addition to these teachers, the UCDSB has made a $500,000 investment in Corrective Reading materials. The Corrective Reading program provides intensive and accelerated reading intervention through carefully sequenced and planned lessons that gives students the structure and practice necessary to become fluent readers.

All 78 schools will receive this intensive reading program alongside professional development to ensure each school has at least one trained teacher.

“The investment in staff and the investment in capital resources is really an investment in our students,” says Director of Education Ron Ferguson. “Having specialized teachers and specialized programming in place will set our students up for success. We know that reading is the foundation required for students to succeed in writing and math as well. Building these essential skills now will help students be more successful in school and beyond.”