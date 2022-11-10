Countdown is on to World Junior A Challenge

Excitement is building for the World Junior A Challenge, an international hockey showcase that will take over the Cornwall Civic Complex from December 11-18.

The tournament will see some of the world’s top Junior A hockey players will take to the ice and compete for gold for their country. Five teams – Canada East, Canada West, USA, Sweden and Latvia – will face off for gold on Cornwall ice, with the medal games being broadcast on TSN.

Hockey fans can expect a great display of skill and talent. The World Junior A Challenge has showcased more than 300 NHL draft picks over the years – names like Boeser, Lindholm, Pastrnak, Schwartz, Tarasenko, Turris and Vasilevski to name but a few.

“Fans will be treated to highly-skilled, fast-paced hockey that includes future stars of the game competing for a gold medal on the international stage,” said Lorne Taillon, chair of the local organizing committee. “It’s a great opportunity to see some storied hockey rivalries right here on home ice.”

Tickets on sale

Full tournament passes are now on sale for $189. It’s a great early Christmas present for the diehard hockey fan on your list! The full tournament pass includes admission to all 17 tournament games, including the two medal games.

Passes can be purchased at the City of Cornwall Box Office at the Aquatic Centre (open Monday to Friday, 8:30 am – 4:30 pm) or by calling 613-938-9400. They can also be purchased online via TicketPro (visit www.CornwallTourism.com for the link).

Additional ticket packages, group tickets and single-game tickets will go on sale in the coming days so stay tuned!

Join the team!

Want to be a part of the team? There are a variety of volunteer opportunities available at the World Junior A Challenge ranging from game-day operations to team support services and beyond. Those interested in volunteering can contact Tara Quesnel, organizing committee member, at tquesnel@cornwall.ca.

Advertising opportunities

There are some great opportunities available at the World Junior A Challenge for local businesses and organizations who wish to showcase their products and services. There are also in-kind opportunities as well! For more information and to discuss further, please contact Kevin Lajoie, organizing committee member, at 613-577-1563 or klajoie@cornwall.ca.