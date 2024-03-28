2024 Adopt-A-Street program begins

Dear Editor

Since snowfalls have been rare this year there were very few places for litter to take refuge.

Litter is usually out of sight out of mind during a typical winter since much of it is concealed under a layer of snow. Our mild winter however has reminded us that litter is a constant menace.

On the one hand we have polluters who remove car refuse by throwing it out the window as well as other litterbugs who discard their coffee and drink cups on sidewalks, roads and in parks. On the other hand there are many volunteers who clean up streets well into the winter and others who begin collecting litter early spring and work throughout the summer. They are the Adopt-a-street Program volunteers.

Our Volunteer Coordination Team is looking forward to recruiting new volunteers to join the ranks this year.

Residents may register with the program March 25-April 10. For information regarding the program check adoptastreetcornwall.ca.

Madelaine Waller, Pam Carson, Ray Carson, Volunteer Coordination Team