Black Friday: enticing deals near you

November 23, 2023 — Changed at 10 h 38 min on November 10, 2023
Who’s on your holiday shopping list this year? Children? Parents? That special someone? Have you been considering a wardrobe refresh or looking for the perfect outfit for those seasonal get-togethers? How about that electronic device you’ve been eyeing to make your daily life a little easier? Black Friday is your opportunity to find everything you need at exceptional prices.

Prioritize local

You may benefit to some degree from shopping online from the internet giants. But consider for a moment the additional benefits of exploring the Black Friday deals available from your local entrepreneurs.

Visit local businesses and their websites to take advantage of their many promotions. In addition to getting quality products and personalized customer service, you get to boost your local economy. The choice is yours!

In 2023, Black Friday is November 24. However, some companies are extending the fun for a few extra days. Happy shopping!

