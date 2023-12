December 21st is Don’t Make Your Bed Day.

Unfurling your sheets and leaving your covers a mess might just give you the relaxation you didn’t know you needed.

Unless you’re a bit of a self-confessed clean freak, Don’t Make Your Bed Day is definitely one date you’re going to be excited about.

In fact, some of you reading this may celebrate Don’t Make Your Bed Day every day!

Did you make your bed today?

Let us know in the comments section!