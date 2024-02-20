Supreme pizza bread

There aren’t many people who don’t love pizza and bread! In this simple and tasty recipe, all the ingredients come together perfectly to delight your taste buds. Bon appetito!

Ingredients (Servings: 4)

• 2 tablespoons vegetable oil

• 300 grams spicy Italian sausage

• 1 398-millilitre can pizza sauce

• 1 ciabatta-style flatbread, cut lengthways, then in half

• 300 grams pepperoni, sliced

• 1 small red onion, finely chopped

• 1 small green pepper, finely chopped

• 300 grams mozzarella cheese, grated

Directions

1. Set the oven to 400 F. Use convection bake mode if possible.

2. Heat the oil in a small frying pan. Remove the sausage casings, if necessary, and crumble the meat into the pan. Fry until cooked through.

3. Spread the sauce equally over the four pieces of bread. Flatten them a little if necessary. Do the same with the pepperoni, sausage, onion, pepper and cheese.

4. Place the pizzas on a perforated baking tray or directly on the oven rack and bake for 12 to 15 minutes, watch­ing closely. Finish cooking on broil for one or two minutes if necessary.