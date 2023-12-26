Kwanzaa

Kwanzaa

December 26th is Kwanzaa.

Each family celebrates Kwanzaa in their own way, but celebrations often include song and dance, African drums, storytelling, poetry readings, and a large traditional meal.

On each of the seven nights, the family gathers and a child lights one of the candles on the kinara, then one of the seven principles, called Nguzo Saba, is discussed.

These principles are values of African culture which contribute to building and reinforcing community among African Americans.

Does your family celebrate Kwanzaa?

Let us know in the comments section! 

