December 24th is National Eggnog Day.

Christmas Eve just got better with National Eggnog Day.

Christmas is pretty much the only occasion when we indulge in eggnog.

Gather your friends and family and treat yourself to this deliciously sweet drink.

A sweet beverage made from milk, sugar, spices, cream, and eggs, eggnog has been enjoyed by families a day before Christmas for centuries now.

Does your family enjoy eggnog?

Let us know in the comments section!