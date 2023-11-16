Police Blotter

ASSAULT

Cornwall, ON – Joseph Sabourin, 24, of Cornwall, was arrested on Nov. 9, 2023, and charged with assault. It is alleged that on Oct. 26, 2023, the man assaulted another individual. Police were contacted and an investigation ensued. On Nov. 9, 2023, the man was located, taken into custody and charged accordingly. He was released to appear in court on Dec. 14, 2023.

DANGEROUS OPERATION

Cornwall, ON – Caleb Campbell, 20, of Cornwall, was arrested on Nov. 9, 2023, and charged with dangerous operation. It is alleged that on Nov. 9, 2023, the man was operating a motor vehicle when he struck a vehicle in the area of Power Dam and Vincent Massey Drive. Police were contacted and an investigation ensued. The investigation revealed the man was operating his vehicle in a dangerous manner. The man was arrested, charged accordingly and released.

THEFT UNDER $5,000, ASSAULT

Cornwall, ON – Timothy Cholette, 50, of Cornwall, was arrested on Nov. 9, 2023, and charged with theft under $5,000 and assault. It is alleged that on Nov. 9, 2023, the man attended a Ninth Street business and selected merchandise, and left the store making no attempt to pay. After exiting the store, the man was stopped by the store’s Loss Prevention officer, and it is alleged that he assaulted him while being taken into custody. Police were contacted and an investigation ensued. The man was taken into custody, arrested, charged accordingly and released to appear in court on Dec. 14, 2023.

CAUSING DISTURBANCE, ASSAULT POLICE

Cornwall, ON – Tanyia Moquin, 36, of Cornwall, was arrested on Nov. 10, 2023, and charged with causing disturbance and assault of a police officer. It is alleged that on Nov. 10, 2023, the woman caused a disturbance and was asked to leave the premises. Police were contacted and an investigation ensued. During the investigation, it is alleged the woman assaulted a police officer. She was taken into custody, charged accordingly and released to appear in court on Dec. 19, 2023.

THEFT UNDER $5,000, FAIL TO COMPLY

Cornwall, ON – Claire Lafaille, 34, of Cornwall, was arrested on Nov. 10, 2023, and charged with theft under $5,000 and fail to comply with a probation order. It is alleged that on Oct. 17, 2023, the woman was bound by a probation order to keep the peace and be of good behaviour. It is also alleged that on Nov. 10, 2023, the woman attended a Ninth Street business, and removed merchandise and left the store without making an attempt to pay. Police were contacted and an investigation ensued. The woman was taken into custody, charged accordingly and held for a bail hearing.

FAIL TO COMPLY

Cornwall, ON – A 14-year-old Cornwall youth was arrested on Nov. 11, 2023, and charged with two counts of fail to comply with release order. It is alleged that on Nov. 11, 2023, the youth was bound by a release order with the relevant conditions to reside at a specific address, and to notify CPS of any address change within 24 hours. She failed to do so. Police were contacted and an investigation ensued. On Nov. 11, 2023, the youth was located, taken into custody, charged accordingly, and released to appear in court at a later date.

THEFT UNDER $5,000

Cornwall, ON – Edward Steptoe, 44, of Cornwall, was arrested on Nov. 11, 2023, and charged with theft under $5,000. It is alleged that on Nov. 11, 2023, the man attended a Ninth Street business, selected merchandise and left the store without making an attempt to pay. Police were contacted and an investigation ensued. The man was located, taken into custody, charged accordingly and released to appear in court on Dec. 19, 2023.

FAIL TO COMPLY WITH RELEASE ORDER, FAIL TO COMPLY WITH PROBATION ORDER, RESIST PEACE OFFICER

Cornwall, ON – A 40-year-old Cornwall man was arrested on Nov. 12, 2023, and charged with two counts of fail to comply with release order, four counts of fail to comply with probation order and resist peace officer. It is alleged that on Nov. 21, 2022, the man was bound by a probation order with the relevant conditions to keep the peace and be of good behaviour, not to communicate with a specific person, and to not attend the specific person’s residence or anywhere they are known to be. It is also alleged that on April 14, 2023, the man attended the specific person’s home and assaulted the individual. Police were contacted and an investigation ensued. On Nov. 12, 2023, the man was located, taken into custody, charged accordingly and held for a bail hearing. His name was not released to protect the identity of the victim.

DOMESTIC ASSAULT, ASSAULT CAUSING BODILY HARM

Cornwall, ON – A 21-year-old Cornwall man was arrested on Nov. 12, 2023, and charged with assault and assault causing bodily harm. It is alleged that on Nov. 12, 2023, the man assaulted and choked his girlfriend. Police were contacted and an investigation ensued. The man was taken into custody, charged accordingly and released to appear in court on Dec. 5, 2023.

FAIL TO COMPLY

Cornwall, ON – A 28-year-old Akwesasne man was arrested on Nov. 12, 2023, and charged with six counts of fail to comply with probation order and two counts of failure to comply with an undertaking. It is alleged that on Nov. 12, 2023, the man was bound by two probation orders with the relevant conditions to keep the peace and be of good behaviour, to not contact his ex-girlfriend, and to not be within 100 meters of her residence. It is also alleged that on this date, the man was bound by a release order with the relevant condition to not communicate with his ex-girlfriend or be within 100 meters of her residence. It is alleged that on Nov. 12, 2023, the man attended his ex-girlfriend’s residence. Police were contacted and an investigation ensued. The man was taken into custody, charged accordingly and held for a bail hearing. His name was not released to protect the identity of the victim.

CRIMINAL HARASSMENT, FAIL TO COMPLY

Cornwall, ON – A 25-year-old Cornwall man was arrested on Nov. 12, 2023, and charged with the following:

Criminal harassment

Three counts fail to comply with probation order

Three counts fail to comply with undertaking

It is alleged that on Nov. 12, 2023, the man was bound by an undertaking and probation order with the relevant conditions to keep the peace and be of good behaviour, to not contact his ex-girlfriend, and to not be within 150 meters of her residence. It is alleged that on Nov. 12, 2023, the man attended his ex-girlfriend’s residence and engaged in conduct that caused her to fear for her safety. Police were contacted and an investigation ensued. The man was taken into custody, charged accordingly and held for a bail hearing. His name was not released to protect the identity of the victim.

ASSAULT BODILY HARM

Cornwall, ON – Devin Lazore, 30, of Akwesasne, was arrested on Nov. 13, 2023, and charged with assault causing bodily harm. It is alleged that on July 30, 2023, the man assaulted another individual. Police were contacted and an investigation ensued. On Nov. 13, 2023, the man was located, charged accordingly and released to appear in court on Dec. 19, 2023.

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

Cornwall, ON – A 23-year-old Cornwall man was arrested on Nov. 13, 2023, and charged with the following:

Two counts of spousal assault

Assault causing bodily harm

Uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm

Criminal harassment

It is alleged that on Nov. 12, 2023, the man engaged in conduct that made his wife fear for her safety. It is also alleged that on this date, the man assaulted, choked, threatened to cause harm to her. Police were contacted and an investigation ensued. On Nov. 13, 2023, the man was located, taken into custody and charged accordingly. He was held for a bail hearing. His name was not released to protect the identity of the victim.

MISCHIEF UNDER $5,000

Cornwall, ON – A 14-year-old Cornwall youth was arrested on Nov. 13, 2023, and charged with mischief. It is alleged that on Nov. 13, 2023, the youth attended school, caused a disturbance and damaged property. Police were contacted and an investigation ensued. The youth was located, taken into custody and charged accordingly. He was released to appear in court at a later date. His name was not released as per the provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

ASSAULT, ASSAULT CAUSING BODILY HARM, BREACH OF RECOGNIZANCE, UTTERING THREATS

Cornwall, ON – A 15-year-old Cornwall youth was arrested on Nov. 13, 2023 and charged with the following:

Assault

Assault causing bodily harm

Fail to comply with Peace Bond

Two counts uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm

It is alleged that on Nov. 07, 2023, the youth was bound by a peace bond with the relevant condition to keep the peace and be of good behaviour. It is also alleged that on Nov. 7, 2023, the youth assaulted, choked and made threats to another individual. Police were contacted and an investigation ensued. On Nov. 13, 2023, the youth attended police headquarters to address the matter. The youth was taken into custody, charged accordingly and released to appear in court at a later date. His name was not released as per the provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

FAIL TO COMPLY, THEFT UNDER $5,000

Cornwall, ON – Candice O’Rourke, 33, of Cornwall, was arrested on Nov. 13, 2023, and charged with fail to comply with release order and theft under $5,000. It is alleged that on Nov. 13, 2023, the woman was bound by a release order with the relevant condition to not attend a specific business. It is alleged that on Nov. 13, 2023, the woman attended the business she was prohibited from attending, selected merchandise, and left the store without making an attempt to pay. Police were contacted and an investigation ensued. The woman was taken into custody, charged accordingly and held for a bail hearing.

ASSAULT, ASSAULT WEAPON

Cornwall, ON – A 14-year-old Cornwall youth was arrested on Nov. 13, 2023, and charged with assault and assault with a weapon. It is alleged that on Nov. 7, the youth struck and assaulted her boyfriend with and object. Police were contacted and an investigation ensued. On Nov. 13, 2023, the youth attended police headquarters to address the matter. She was taken into custody, charged accordingly and released to appear in court at a later date. Her name was not released as per the provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

Cornwall, ON – A 41-year-old Cornwall man was arrested on Nov. 13, 2023, and charged with domestic assault. It is alleged that on Nov. 13, the man assaulted his wife. Police were contacted and an investigation ensued. The man was taken into custody and charged accordingly. And released to appear in court on December 12, 2023. His name was not released to protect the identity of the victim.

