1st Conference on The Life of Muhammad (sa) & Ways to Global Peace hosted by the Ahmadiyya Muslim Jama’at, Cornwall

AHMADIYYA MUSLIM JAMA’AT CORNWALL

December 2023

Event: The Ahmadiyya Muslim Jama’at across Canada is organizing “The Conference on the Life of Muhammad (sa)” as an open forum for all the public of various ethnic, religious and non-religious backgrounds to dispel the myths and stereotypes of the founder of Islam. Our hope is through constructive dialogue at this event, the participants will interact, fostering bonds of friendship and fellowship in the community. Mr. Ishaque Fonseca the Imam and Missionary of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Jama’at, Cornwall, will be the speaker and in light of the conflict in the middle east, he will delve into the teachings and actions of Muhammad (sa) on how to put an end to global conflicts and bring about lasting peace. It will be followed by a Q & A.

When: Saturday December 16, 2023, from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Where: Cornwall Public Library, Programming Rooms No. 1 & 2, 45 Second St. E, Cornwall K6H 1Y3

About the Ahmadiyya Muslim Jama`at

The Ahmadiyya Muslim Jama`at is a dynamic, fast-growing international Muslim community. Founded in 1889, the Ahmadiyya Muslim Community spans over 200 countries with membership exceeding tens of millions. The Ahmadiyya Muslim Jama`at is the only Islamic organization to believe that the long-awaited messiah has come in the person of Mirza Ghulam Ahmad (1835-1908) of Qadian, India. The Community believes that God sent Ahmad, like Jesus, to end religious wars, condemn bloodshed and reinstitute morality, justice and peace.