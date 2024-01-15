2024 BSC Micro-grant 

January 15, 2024 at 16 h 00 min
Reading time: 1 min
Comment count:
2024 BSC Micro-grant 

The City of Cornwall has been awarded a Building Safer Communities Fund by the Department of Public Safety and Emergency Preparedness Canada, spanning a duration of three and a half years. This fund is strategically designed to bolster Municipalities and Indigenous governments in their endeavors to tackle the prevalence of gun and gang issues. By allocating determined funding, the aim is to empower community-led projects specifically targeting the mitigation of gun and gang violence.

Given the escalating police-related incidents involving youth, our community has recognized the imperative need to concentrate on the youth demographic as a preventive measure against future gun and gang violence. Whether your focus is on prevention or intervention, this micro-grant opportunity is poised to furnish your organization with the necessary funds to initiate a new program or sustain an underfunded service. 

The Social Development Council of Cornwall and Area is proud to manage this micro-grant opportunity on behalf of the City of Cornwall.

Example Programs: Restorative Justice Programs, recreation, art or culture programs available at no cost to at-risk youth, community engagement Initiatives, training opportunities, youth employment initiatives, mental health and resilience programs, after school programs, life skills development training and much more.

Application Deadline: Applications must be submitted by March 8th, 2024. Late submissions will not be considered.

For more information and to apply please visit: https://sdccornwall.ca/bsc-microgrant

