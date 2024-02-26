The Social Development Council of Cornwall (SDC) and Area’s Employability Network is inviting local employers and service providers to participate at the 2024 Cornwall and Area Job Fair featuring Skills Ontario. Employers from SDG, Akwesasne and Cornwall are invited to participate on Wednesday April 24th at the Cornwall Civic Complex in Salons A, B and C. The event day will host 2 sessions for job seekers to attend and meet with many local employers. From 10:00am to 1:00pm and from 3:00pm to 6:00pm.

“This is a critical event for our community as our region continues to face a significant workforce shortage. By fostering direct connections, we are not only addressing this immediate challenge but also investing in the long-term vitality of our workforce and economy. We are committed to empowering individuals with rewarding career opportunities and equipping industries with the skilled workforce they crucially need.” Carilyne Hébert; Executive Director of the SDC.

The Eastern Ontario Training Board along with the Newcomer Employment Welcome Services will continue their partnership by providing an added feature of Community Connections – A yearly event that brings together the many newcomers in our community and the local agencies to support them.

“Skills Ontario has been promoting careers in skilled trades and technologies to youth, students, parents…and anyone who might be interested in pursuing this great career pathway for 35 years across the province of Ontario! Our partnership with the Employability Network of Cornwall & Area has always been strong, and we are very excited to be part of the 2024 Job Fair that this year will feature Skills Ontario and numerous careers in the skilled trades and technologies!” Dan Cardinal, Senior Provincial Engagement Coordinator of Skills Ontario.

This year’s event will also feature transportation from across the region to accommodate residents from Stormont, Dundas and Glengarry.

Employers and service providers must register at https://2024jobfair.eventbrite.ca by March 11th.

This job fair is made possible by our sponsors; Skills Ontario, WCG and Employment Ontario, Cornwall Economic Development Department, Eastern Ontario Training Board, Newcomer Employment & Welcome Services, St-Lawrence College Student Union, Akwesasne Career and Employment Support Services, City of Cornwall, SDG Counties, Job Zone d’ Emploi, and Glengarry Interagency Group.