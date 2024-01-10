$5,105 donation for OSPCA

PAULA LABONTE

Lise Oikle has been one busy bee of an artist and as an animal lover. Lise a created a calendar of pet portraits she has completed over the past year and raised more than $5,000 from the sale of them. Last year she collected $952 for the OSPCA from the sale of her calendars and credits the kindness of the community for the surge in sales this year. Her clients all bought one and many return customers and she states she was lucky enough to be able to set up a table for sales in both Pet Smart and Walmart, for which she is incredibly grateful.

Lise said that the support from the community has been incredible with many people donating more than the value of the calendar and or donating it back so that it can be sold again. Lise couldn’t be happier that so many animals will receive help and new homes.

Carol Link manager of our local OSPCA said that they couldn’t do the work or the everyday care without the support of the community and people like Lise. Lise says she’s going to take a short break before beginning to paint more pets but, I don’t know how long it’ll be, her passion to help animals through her painting never wavers. To join the waitlist for Lise’s next calendar, email: bullfrog12ca@yahoo.com.

Also, Caleb the Cat, whom was abandoned not far away on Nick Kaneb Drive, is now 3 months old now and available for adoption, for more information https://ontariospca.ca/sdg.