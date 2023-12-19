65 Ontario paramedics recognized for excellence 

OAPC

65 Ontario paramedics received their Governor General Emergency Medical Services Exemplary Service Medal bars for providing exemplary emergency medical services for 30, 40 and 50 years. Deputy Premier and Minister of Health Sylvie Jones presented the First, Second or Third Bars to these long-serving, deserving paramedics.

The late Governor General of Canada, Romeo LeBlanc, created the Medal in 1994 as part of the Canadian Honours System. This recognition recognizes paramedics who have provided the highest standard of care and conduct. To qualify, at least ten years of service must have been in the field, on duty, involving potential risk.

Each Bar to the Exemplary Service Medal represents an additional award of the Medal. Paramedics who have served for at least thirty years receive their First Bar, forty years their Second Bar, and for fifty years, their Third Bar.

The 2023 Emergency Medical Services Exemplary Service Medal Bar recipients are:

Central East Prehospital Care Program (CEPCP)

Ian McAdams – First Bar

Ontario Association of Paramedic Chiefs

Chief (ret’d) Paul J. Charbonneau – Third Bar

Cornwall

Elliot Montford – First Bar

Ornge

Michael Chad – First Bar

David Maynard – First Bar

Brad McArthur – First Bar

Matt Middaugh – First Bar

Paul Richard – First Bar

Robert Teranishi – First Bar

Peter Zanon – First Bar

Essex-Windsor

Meikel Gobet – Second Bar

Daniel R Metcalfe – First Bar

Mechelle Murphy – First Bar

Ottawa

Tracey Izzard – First Bar

Eric Villeneuve – First Bar

Guelph

Wendy Bieman – First Bar

Amy Benn – First Bar

Peel

Brian Parkes – Second Bar

Mark Symington – First Bar

Keith Young – First Bar

Haldimand

Stacy Inglis – First Bar

Perth

Michael Grosz – First Bar

Halton

Christine Barber – Second Bar

Douglas Hodge – Second Bar

Tom Stirling – Second Bar

Peter McMurrough – First Bar

Roman Nowickyj – First Bar

Peterborough

Gregory Plummer – First Bar

Bradley Robinson – First Bar

Hamilton

Katie Campion – Second Bar

Craig McCleary – First Bar

Renfrew

Brian Leahey – First Bar

Michael Nolan – First Bar

Hastings-Quinte

Jeff Ashley – First Bar

Sault Ste. Marie

Jeffrey Orr – First Bar

Kawartha

Gregory Murphy – First Bar

Mark Oliver – First Bar

Simcoe

Ben Valentine – First Bar

Manitoulin-Sudbury

Dwayne Elliot – First Bar

Daniel Tremblay – First Bar

Superior North

Andrew Dillon – First Bar

Middlesex-London

Robert Gordon – Second Bar

Neal Roberts – Second Bar

Toronto

Glenn Brown – First Bar

Stefano Di Ciccio – First Bar

Ronald Hill – First Bar

David Littler – First Bar

Mike Wionzek – First Bar

Niagara

Rob Barbisan – First Bar

Dan Favero – First Bar

Cindy Favero – First Bar

Michael Lampman – First Bar

Waterloo

Dean Wick – Second Bar

Robert Crossan – First Bar

Andrea Gebbie – First Bar

Chris Mantynen – First Bar

Jeremy Parkinson – First Bar

Kevin Petendra – First Bar

Pamela Smith – First Bar

Jim Topham – First Bar

Norfolk

Stuart Burnett – First Bar

Bernie Garcia – First Bar

George Muszik – First Bar

Chris Takacs – First Bar

York

Cheryl Balsdon – First Bar

Richard McTeer – First Bar