Agape Distributed $3,293,621 in Food

A 2023 review of The Agape Centre:

Meals served in the Community Kitchen: 23,686

Weight (lbs) distributed: 971,004

(this includes foodbank, kitchen and crisis bags)

Value of food distributed $3,293,621

Community Market (foodbank) appointments 16415

January 2023 we were supporting 2717 individuals in the foodbank,

December 2023 is 3400

In 2023 we implemented the following service expansions to address the current needs of the community:

Approval for second community fridge location in the east end of the city

(not yet completed)

Community Kitchen hours expanded to include a hot meal on Saturdays

Kids Community Kitchen provides a healthy breakfast and bagged lunch options for school aged children. Open each school day from 7:30-9:00. Breakfast and bag lunch options.