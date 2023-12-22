Agape’s Stuff the Stocking Delivers

PAULA LABONTE

December 16, 2022, the Agapè Centre hosted their 4th annual ‘Stuff the Stocking’ event. The event was first launched in 2020 as a drive through event to bring cheer

when everyone was feeling the isolation of the pandemic.

Now becoming an Agape tradition, 250 children registered for the event, up from approximately 140 last year. The always prepared Agape Centre delivered a fabulous festive and fun experience for everyone involved. Families were greeted by Santa and his elves who offered a stocking full of goodies before they entered the community kitchen where employees and volunteers handed out DQ Coupons, $50 gift cards, and no shortage of holiday magic.

Also in attendance and handing out Riley’s cookies was some of the The Black Aces U9 hockey team whom raised over $2400 for the event with the design and creation of $5 ‘Black Aces’ coloring book. How cool is it that the Black Aces made a super cool coloring book? All in all, this event was supported completely by donations from the community was a big win for all involved.