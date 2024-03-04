Akwesasne Wild Dominates Kingston, Advances to Provincials

ARTICLE BY JASON SETNYK

Cornwall, Ontario – In a decisive victory, the Akwesasne Wild Women’s Senior B team skated to a commanding 6-0 win against the Kingston Ice Wolves at the Benson Centre on February 25, 2024. With this triumph, the team has punched their ticket to the 2024 Ontario Women’s Hockey Association (OWHA) Provincial Championships, set to take place in Brampton, Ontario, this April.

Katryne Villeneuve, affectionately nicknamed “Cat” for her agility and skill, was the game’s standout player, netting an impressive five goals. Harper Oakes contributed the other goal, rounding out a dominant performance by the Wild. Goalies Ally Raganold and Melika Florent shared the responsibility between the pipes, combining for a flawless shutout against Kingston.

The match also displayed community support, with fans wearing orange attire to rally behind the Akwesasne team. Head Coach Thomas Francis appreciated the local backing, stating, “We love playing in Cornwall; we get good fan support.” He also praised the team’s composition and dedication, noting, “We have a really good mix of players from Cornwall, Akwesasne, and outside this area. The girls are very dedicated this year, and we have come a long way.”

Reflecting on the game’s significance, Coach Francis remarked, “This was the first time we played them (Kingston), and we had to win. With our win today, it’s us and Napanee going to the Provincials.” He also commended the performance of the goalies, particularly highlighting Raganold’s long-standing contribution to the team since its inception in 2016.

Team Captain Alley Bero echoed her coach’s sentiments, emphasizing the team’s control over the game. “We controlled a lot of the game in their zone. We controlled the tempo; we controlled every part of the game today. We kept them off the scoreboard, and we got the puck in the net,” she said.

Assistant Captain Delaney Ross expressed excitement for the upcoming Provincial Championships, recalling the team’s previous success. “We’re very excited for Provincials. We went last year and came back with bronze. This year, we’re hoping to put up a big battle and hopefully make it to the gold medal game,” Ross stated.

The Akwesasne Wild, a member of the National Capital Women’s Association based in Ottawa, has shown remarkable progress since its formation in 2016. Initially starting in the C division, the team was promoted to the B division within three years, showcasing their rapid development and competitive spirit.

With a blend of experienced leadership and youthful talent, the Wild are poised to make a strong bid for gold in Brampton.