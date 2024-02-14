CCVS Valentine’s Day Market

Cornwall, Ontario – Cupid’s arrow hit the bullseye when Cornwall Collegiate and Vocational School (CCVS) hosted its first annual Valentine’s Day Vendor Market Prom Fundraiser on February 10, 2024. Organized by CCVS teachers Kelly Clendining and Angela Oribine, the event aimed to raise funds for the school’s prom and its Special Education department.

“It’s a fundraiser for prom, and we teamed up with our Special Education department to raise funds for both. It all goes back to the school, and it’s a good cause,” Kelly Clendining shared.

The vendor market, open to the public, offered a unique shopping experience with around 30 vendors presenting a wide array of products ranging from flowers and treats to crafts, catering to all Valentine’s Day needs. Also, the event was bolstered by the enthusiastic participation of numerous CCVS student volunteers.

The community response was positive, with a continuous flow of visitors throughout the event. “It’s been great. We had non-stop traffic from the public since the event started. It’s 2 pm now, and I think it will continue to go strong till closing at 4 pm,” Angela Oribine remarked on the day’s success.

The funds raised will enhance the prom experience for students. “The theme of this year’s prom is Enchanted Forest, and we have fundraising, tables, baskets, and donations,” Clendining added.

The success of the Valentine’s Day Vendor Market Prom Fundraiser sets a promising precedent for future fundraisers.