CCVS Valentine’s Day Market

February 14, 2024 — Changed at 9 h 54 min on February 14, 2024
Reading time: 1 min
Jason Setnyk
Comment count:
CCVS Valentine’s Day Market
Photo by Jason Setnyk

Cornwall, Ontario – Cupid’s arrow hit the bullseye when Cornwall Collegiate and Vocational School (CCVS) hosted its first annual Valentine’s Day Vendor Market Prom Fundraiser on February 10, 2024. Organized by CCVS teachers Kelly Clendining and Angela Oribine, the event aimed to raise funds for the school’s prom and its Special Education department.

“It’s a fundraiser for prom, and we teamed up with our Special Education department to raise funds for both. It all goes back to the school, and it’s a good cause,” Kelly Clendining shared.

The vendor market, open to the public, offered a unique shopping experience with around 30 vendors presenting a wide array of products ranging from flowers and treats to crafts, catering to all Valentine’s Day needs. Also, the event was bolstered by the enthusiastic participation of numerous CCVS student volunteers.

The community response was positive, with a continuous flow of visitors throughout the event. “It’s been great. We had non-stop traffic from the public since the event started. It’s 2 pm now, and I think it will continue to go strong till closing at 4 pm,” Angela Oribine remarked on the day’s success.

The funds raised will enhance the prom experience for students. “The theme of this year’s prom is Enchanted Forest, and we have fundraising, tables, baskets, and donations,” Clendining added.

The success of the Valentine’s Day Vendor Market Prom Fundraiser sets a promising precedent for future fundraisers.

Share this article

Suggested articles

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria
COVID-19 News

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria

This story has been updated with additional information. ALEXANDRIA, Ontario - According to Ontario's Ministry of Health, one case of COVID-19 has been detected in Alexandria. The…

Changing the life of an animal in need is a piece of cake.
Local News

Changing the life of an animal in need is a piece of cake.

OSPCA of SDG kicks off 'Cupcake day for OSPCA'.  The mission should you accept it to bake cupcakes, collect donations (or buy and…

Local News

The Agape Centre is thrilled to now be a regular contributor in the Seaway News. For those of you who may not know, the Agape Centre is our area’s largest food bank and…