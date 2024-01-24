Chamber’s Countdown to Excellence

The business excellence awards and citizen of the year celebration is coming up. The excitement is building up for this year‘s edition of the business excellence awards and citizen of the year celebration. The spotlight is ready the stage is set to welcome you to an uplifting evening of recognition and jubilation. Save the date, February 2, 24. Reception at 5:30 PM awards at 6:30 PM at the Ramada by Wyndham. Some event highlights for the evening will include a touch of elegance, indulgent, delightful hors d’oeuvres, and champagne. The DJ set to provide the perfect soundtrack, an atmosphere of joy and don’t forget to capture the moments that matter in the fabulous photo booth. At 6:30 PM dinner will be served and and awards presented the main event will be commenced by Bill Hallman and Dan Allaire, get ready for an evening filled with laughter, inspiration, and the recognition of excellence. Of course there’s always an after party extravaganza. The celebration doesn’t end there’s an exclusive after party following the awards ceremony to continue the festivities, mingle with fellow attendees and dance the night away as we extend the magic into late hours. This isn’t just an award ceremony. It’s a celebration of the individuals and businesses that make our community exceptional. Don’t miss your chance be a part of this memorable evening.